News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Brazil’s President Bolsonaro to visit Guyana this month
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
President Dr. Irfaan Ali and team during the teleconference with Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro (Office of the President photo)
President Dr. Irfaan Ali and team during the teleconference with Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro (Office of the President photo)

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has told the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro that Guyana wants to have a very strong strategic partnership with its Portuguese-speaking neighbours.

The two leaders, who communicated via teleconferencing, also discussed the agenda for the proposed visit of President Bolsonaro to Georgetown later this month.

“We have a number of important issues and opportunities for both Guyana and Brazil that I wanted to highlight, even before our meeting, so our technical teams can start some work,” President Ali said as he listed several areas that are critical for both countries to move their relationship forward, including energy and food security, telecommunication, infrastructure integration and trade.

He also pointed out that due to their geographical locations, the two nations must make strong statements in linking their territories.

President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro

The Guyanese Head of State said that in addition to oil and gas, expanding opportunities in the other non-oil natural resources sectors such as bauxite will create an opportunity for a direct link to northern Brazil and further afield that can “create an excellent platform for us to develop an integrated project”.

As it relates to trade, currently, there is an existing Partial Scope Agreement that aims to foster bilateral trade flows by the exchange of tariff preferences between the two countries, cooperation on trade matters, and increased participation of the private sector.

This, President Ali said, is currently under negotiation to be expanded, since Guyana wants to increase its quota, especially as it relates to rice being exported to Brazil.

President Bolsonaro, via an interpreter, said that the agenda for discussion looks “very promising”, and that he will ensure that technical staff from the relevant ministries in Brazil accompany him for the State visit.

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Elisabeth Harper were also at the teleconference at the Office of the President on Monday. (Office of the President)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.