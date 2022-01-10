Mayor Narine’s file on alleged shooting with DPP

THE file pertaining to the alleged shooting by Mayor of the City of Georgetown, Pandit Ubraj Narine during a reported domestic altercation, has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Chambers for legal advice as the police continue their investigation into the matter.

According to information reaching the Guyana Chronicle from police sources on Sunday, the file, which was sent for legal advice, has not yet been returned.

On Monday, December 27, 2021, the police were reportedly called to the mayor’s Pigeon Island, East Coast Demerara home after the sound of gunshots were reportedly heard emanating from there.

Responding to the call and upon visiting the mayor’s residence, the police met a number of relatives of the mayor’s wife as they were standing on the street, who reportedly related that the mayor and his wife were having ‘some issues’ and they both reportedly admitted that they were indeed having issues.

At the scene, the police had asked Narine if he was the holder of a licensed firearm and he admitted same, but denied firing the weapon. His wife who was also questioned separately denied that the mayor had fired his weapon and that he had assaulted or threatened her with the weapon.

The mayor was required to hand over his firearm with four live rounds to the police after he was escorted to the Beterverwagting Police Station where his licensed firearm was lodged.

Narine’s hands were swabbed and what was collected was sent to the laboratory to be tested for gunpowder residue. The firearm was later dispatched for ballistic testing as well.