$30M in grants for culture and creative arts industry

SCORES of local creatives will soon benefit from the disbursement of approximately $30 million in grants for various innovation projects that could be commercialised for the benefit of the culture and creative arts industry.

An invitation for proposals was issued in December 2021 by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, which indicated that a single project could benefit from as much as $1 million each.

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, during the end-of-year dinner hosted by the Georgetown Chambers of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), pointed to the importance of the culture industry, and the need for investments that would ensure sustainability and growth.

Referencing Guyana’s spectacular performance during the Dubai 2020 Expo, President Ali said that the country’s rich and diverse cultural heritage accounts for a substantial component of its tourism product, which remains a critical income earner.

Prior to this, since his ascension to office in August 2020, the Head of State had promised policies and programmes that would develop the creative industries and equip creatives with the tools needed to commercialise their talents while making it sustainable.

One such initiative is the establishment of a ‘Guyana Walk’ along the Lamaha Railway Embankment. Dr. Ali had announced that the stretch of land running parallel with Lamaha Street, Georgetown would be paved and developed be into a vibrant and captivating space that showcases a plethora of arts and crafts.

Works have already commenced and are moving rapidly apace on converting the plot which once sported railway lines for trains travelling in and out of what was then referred to as ‘Old Georgetown’ in the then colonial Guyana.

“Some of you who pass Lamaha Street would have seen we have started to clean up the Lamaha [Government] reserve… what we [are] going to do there [is] we are going to rehabilitate the old train wagons and that entire old shed, and entire station,” the Head of State shared previously.

He continued: “… you will have the pavement blocks used. We will have trees planted there. We will have seating arrangements, so that families can go out there.”

President Ali said that the area will be strategically used to showcase and promote ‘all things’ Guyana, especially the many fascinating things that are produced by the people of Guyana, ranging from arts and craft to cuisine and fashion.

The Head of State indicated that the ‘Guyana Walk’ is slated to materialise before the first half of 2022, and that the initiative is merely a component of a more comprehensive effort to improve the country’s aesthetics, while promoting the culture and creativity that reside on these shores.

The previous Culture and Creative Arts Industry’s grants saw 12 persons from several disciplines ranging from arts and crafts to film, music and animation benefitting from what was then a $20M fund.

Beneficiaries of the initiative were able to print books, fund the establishment of creative workshops and fund the production of their music, etcetera.

One such beneficiary was veteran journalist, Michael Jordan, who utilised his grant to increase printing of his novel, Kamarang, a scintillating thriller.

It should be noted that although a revamped attempt at developing the industry, grants to develop the culture and creative arts industry is nothing new. As a matter of fact, in 2007, under the Bharrat Jagdeo administration, a similar initiative was launched to finance projects under both the sports and arts industry.

Referred to as the Sports and Arts Development Fund (SADF), the initiative saw scores of persons benefiting from financial support to fulfill their cultural ambitions.

President Ali has said that the PPP/C Government is committed to ensuring that local creatives can sustain themselves, and that the industry could grow to become a major income earner.