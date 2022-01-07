News Archives
Mother, daughter die after house collapses at Bonasika
The wooden structure which collapsed on Wednesday
A MOTHER and her 6-year-old daughter have lost their lives after the house they were living in collapsed and pinned them, on Wednesday.

According to information from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), 35-year-old Seematie Chandra, a farmer, and her daughter, Christine Sookdeo, were attending to their pups beneath the house, at Lower Bonasika Creek, when it collapsed.

At the time of the incident, the patriarch of the house, Tulsieram Sookdeo, was burning bushes on a plot of land which was nearby.

Immediately after receiving information from a neighbour that his house had collapsed on his wife and daughter, the man rushed to the scene and found his loved ones pinned beneath the structure.

“With assistance from villagers, the bodies were removed and transported via boat to the Parika-Hubu Stelling, where they were checked by police for marks of violence. Blood was seen coming from the mouth and nose of both deceased,” the police said.

The mother and daughter were then transported to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty. On completion of the preliminary examination, the bodies were escorted to Ezekiel Funeral Home, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Staff Reporter

