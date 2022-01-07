Local drainage systems enhanced with $8.4B investment last year

–close to $1.5B spent on flood-relief efforts alone

THE drainage capacity of farmlands and even residential communities across Guyana has improved significantly, as a result of investments valuing $8.4 billion made by the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) throughout 2021.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the government was able to make a considerable amount of headway with the restoration of Guyana’s agriculture sector, after a five-year pause on investments in the development and maintenance of new and existing drainage and irrigation structures.

In addition to the $8.4 billion that was expended to execute drainage and irrigation works across the country, just over $4 billion was spent to cover initiatives which included the procurement of heavy-duty machinery as well as the construction of drainage and irrigation structures.

A total of 2,487 contracts were also signed in 2021, and this included a $497,464,600 agreement for the supply of a Cutter Head Dredge.

Farmers in the Pomeroon were also able to benefit from a block drainage programme, which will continue in 2022. Approximately 200 farmers benefitted from this programme in 2021.

Further, a mere two months after the passage of Budget 2021, torrential rainfall across the country forced the drainage authority to implement a series of emergency interventions, seeking to bring relief to some 115 communities that suffered from what was considered the worst flood in Guyana’s history.

Approximately $1.5 billion was spent to carry out emergency drainage works, which included clearing and desilting clogged waterways, the operation of both mobile and fixed drainage pumps to drain flooded farms and residential areas, and rehabilitating and reinforcing embankment structures in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, and 10.

Despite the challenges faced by the floods, NDIA was able to stay on course with its 2021 work programme.

In keeping with the government’s goal to double agriculture production and reduce the nation’s food import bill, NDIA’s work programme focused on carrying out drainage works in communities that had a clear interest in farming.

“Some of these communities are historically known for their agricultural outputs, but saw a decline in production due to the lack of proper drainage and irrigation systems under the APNU+AFC government,” NDIA said.

In response to this, the drainage and irrigation authority carried out critical works in Nabacalis, Friendship, Victoria, Cove and John, Hogg Island, Wakenaam, Leguan, Zeelugt, Meten-Meer-Zorg, Buxton, Canal Polders, Black Bush Polders, among others, after years of neglect.

Through collaborations with various authorities, NDIA also implemented routine drainage maintenance programmes, whereby community stakeholders and beneficiaries were contracted to maintain the waterways in their communities.

Added to the work of NDIA, an estimated $28.7 billion was expended in 2021 by various agencies under the Agriculture Ministry, creating the path for continued development with a number of transformative projects within the sector.

Apart from the budgeted $22.6 billion, approximately $6.1 billion worth of supplementary funds were sought and approved to cover additional expenses.

NEW LANDS

Aside from drainage and irrigation work, the government, in 2021, also commenced work on the development of several farm-to-market roads, in an effort to make more lands available to farmers.

The ongoing construction of two major roads at Numbers 52 and 58 villages Corentyne, Berbice, as well as a $327 million asphaltic concrete road at Onverwagt in Region Five, will give farmers access to thousands of acres of prime farmlands for the cultivation of rice and cash crops, as well as livestock farming.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, had said that the roads were among several projects streamlined for implementation in various farming communities across Guyana.

“These are very significant and transformative projects. You will see thousands of acres of new lands being made available with the construction of these all-weather roads which will satisfy the needs of thousands of farmers there,” Minister Mustapha said.

The farm-to-market road at the Number 52 Village will span approximately two kilometers long and will be completed at a cost of $240 million while the Number 58 Village road will cost just about $640 million to construct.

The ministry is also advancing its plan to expand the sector over the next four years, which would see the construction of several farm-to-market roads across the regions.

This includes a projected $175 million road on the right bank of the Mahaicony Creek in Region Five, an estimated $150 million road on the left bank of the Mahaica Creek in Region Four, and an estimated $100 million road at Salem, Region Three. (Ministry of Agriculture)