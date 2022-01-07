Chandan-Edmond appointed PNC/R General-Secretary

A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) parliamentarian, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, has been appointed to serve as General-Secretary of the People’s National Congress/ Reform (PNC/R) with effect from January 3, 2022.

The appointment was made by PNC/R Leader Aubrey C. Norton. Chandan-Edmond, the party said in a statement, enjoys the support of the PNCR’s membership, as manifested in her election to the Central Executive Committee of the party.

Chandan-Edmond is a lawyer by profession and possesses management and good human relations skills that make her suitable to be General-Secretary of the PNCR, the statement said.

“The PNC/R wishes her the best and has confidence in her abilities and will work with her as she strengthens and reorganises the administration of the PNCR,” the party said.

Chandan-Edmond, formerly of the Alliance For Change (AFC), replaces Amna Ally, who has since resigned as the APNU+AFC’s Chief Scrutineer.