M&CC admin building for March completion

THE $109 million four-storey building that is being constructed to house the administrative department of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC), is now expected to be completed by March month-end, according to Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday at his office, Narine said he could not state what percentage of the building has been completed thus far. However, he noted that he had been checking in on its progress continuously and had seen works moving apace.

“We are hopeful of finishing that admin building by March month-end so that the staff of the Mayor and City Council can be in a safe, protective environment, and healthy working conditions so that they can execute their functions to the citizens of Georgetown,” he said.

He added: “I wouldn’t say what percentage [is complete but], I believe the contractor started work in December and it’s a far way. All I know is that I continue to visit the area and work is moving very fast.”

The second phase of construction would have commenced in December 2021, after central government handed over a $30 million subvention to City Hall to complete the building.

In 2019, the central government gave $75 million to the M&CC for the first phase of construction works.

When completed, the new building, which is located in the south-eastern corner of the City Hall compound, will have an elevator, a room for the holding of statutory meetings and all the vital administrative departments.

The construction of the admin building became a top priority for the municipality, given the dilapidated state of the existing building. The safety of the staff who occupied the historical structure was a major concern.

In September, all of the employees were relocated to safer locations, including the mayoral complex, the engineers building, and the Kitty Market, so that restoration works on the building could commence.

City Hall was designed by architect Ignatius Scoles and the foundation stone was laid by Governor Henry Turner Irving on December 23, 1887. It was officially opened on July 1, 1889, by Governor Viscount Gormanston. Over the years, the building gradually descended into a deplorable state and numerous appeals had been made for its restoration.