With 967 new cases, Guyana’s active COVID-19 infections pass 3000

WITH 967 new cases of COVID-19 recorded over the last 24 hours, Guyana has now climbed to over 3,000 active cases for 2022, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony said.

Giving a breakdown by administrative regions during his daily COVID-19 press briefing, on Thursday, Dr Anthony disclosed there are 14 active cases in Region 1 (Barima-Waini); 58 in Region 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam); 285 in Region 3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara); 2289 in Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica); 83 in Region 5 (Mahaica-Berbice); 374 in Region 6 (East Berbice-Corentyne); 110 in Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni); 1 in Region 8 (Potaro-Siparuni); 160 in Region 9 (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo); and 107 in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The one case in Region 8, Dr Anthony said, is due to relatively lower testing in the region because of the geographical terrain which makes testing more difficult. The Health Minister said he is positive there are COVID-19 cases in that region.

The cases are currently being monitored, he said, adding that with many of these persons being asymptomatic, the duration of the disease is likely to be shorter.