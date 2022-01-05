Two wanted for Region One double murder

TWO men, Kurtland Damon, called ‘Carto’ or ‘Bullet and Thomas Kyte, called ‘Taco’ are wanted for questioning in relation to the double-murder which occurred on December 24, 2021, at Nassano Landing in the North West District.

Dead are Sherwin Goddett, a 29-year-old gold miner of Dredge Creek in the Upper Pomeroon, and Shawn France, a 21-year-old gold miner from Akawini Creek, Pomeroon.

According to a police release issued on Monday, Goddette and France were relatives employed by Terrence Evans, a gold miner and dredge owner.

On December 24, the deceased along with several others left their mining camp in the backdam and went to Indra’s Shop where they purchased bottles of alcohol which they later consumed.

According to the statements received by the police, later that night at about 22:30 hours, France had a heated argument with Marie Welcome, the bartender at the shop over a bottle of champagne.

France seemingly became annoyed and pelted the bottle to the ground. Thereafter, a scuffle ensued between persons at the shop. During the scuffle, France was armed with a pair of scissors which he used to attack several patrons including Alvon Claus, a 35-years-old gold miner and licensed firearm holder.

Police said Claus, in self-defence, discharged a single round in the air which brought an end to the fighting.

During the scuffle, Devor Stohl, called ‘Jubbu’ sustained a cut to his abdomen which caused his intestine to protrude.

According to Daniel Beck who was at the bar at the time of the incident, Damon, who is Stohl’s father, along with Kyte, in retaliation attacked him and others as they were walking back to their camp. As a result, Hosea Sandy was stabbed about his back and left arm and Goddette and France fatally stabbed.

On Christmas Day, Stohl was air dashed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he is presently a patient.

A report of the incident was made at the Port Kaituma Police Station.

According to the police, several persons were questioned in the vicinity of the crime scene and statements were taken.

On December 30 between 12:00 hours and 15:00 hours at Grant Backdam, North West District, the ranks made checks for the suspects but they were not contacted.

Investigations are ongoing.