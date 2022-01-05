News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Police investigating suspected murder/suicide at Sarah Johanna
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Deceased: Elizabeth ‘Sasha’ Dass and her husband Nicholas Low-A-Chee
Deceased: Elizabeth ‘Sasha’ Dass and her husband Nicholas Low-A-Chee

-wife was shot twice, husband once to the head

THE police are treating Tuesday’s discovery of the lifeless bodies of a recently married Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara couple, as a murder/suicide.

This is according to a police release issued last evening in which it was disclosed that 27-year-old Elizabeth ‘Sasha’ Dass sustained two gunshot wounds, while her husband 25-year-old Nicholas Low-A-Chee sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

The bodies were discovered in the Lot 1-2 Sarah Johanna house where the couple lived.

The release said that the couple was last seen alive on Sunday, January 2. It is believed that the deaths occurred during the early hours of Monday morning.

The discovery was made by Low-A-Chee’s uncle, who suspected that something was amiss when he could not make contact with his nephew. He had made several attempts to contact his nephew via telephone but was unsuccessful. This prompted him to visit the couple’s residence.

The house where the bodies were found (Adrian Narine photo)

On arrival, the uncle noticed that a door was partly opened. On investigating, he found the two bodies in pools of blood on the bed and floor respectively with what appeared to be a black handgun, about two feet east of Low-A-Chee’s body.

The police were then contacted.
According to the police, Dass’s body bore suspected gunshot injuries, one above her right eye and another to her abdomen. Low-A-Chee was found with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound just above his left ear and another to his right-side temple, which is suspected to be the point of entry/exit.

“Three suspected .32 spent shells were found in the bedroom, one on the bed, one on the floor and the other about six feet west of his body. A .32 pistol was found two feet east of his left hand,” the release said.
There were no damages or suspected forced entry seen on the building and the firearm was examined/processed for fingerprints but none was detected.

According to the police, further searches in the premises unearthed a quantity of suspected cannabis which was later weighed and amounted to 370 grams. Several persons in the area were questioned but no useful information was obtained.

The police further revealed that the hands and body of the couple were processed for gunshot residue. Additionally, blood samples from Low-A-Chee were taken along with what was found in the bedroom for DNA testing.
The death of the young couple has left the close-knit community in shock.

The bodies are currently at Memorial Gardens Mortuary awaiting a post mortem as investigations continue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.