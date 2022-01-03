Seems as though PNC/R going south under Aubrey Norton

Dear Editor,

THE recent despicable and repugnant behaviour of PNC/APNU+AFC Members of Parliament in the National Assembly leaves a bitter taste in the mouth of Guyanese and much to be desired. Such undesirables breathe contempt in the face of rationality and certainly points to the inherent and derived interpretation of some PNC/R parliamentary representatives. The new PNC/R leader is Aubrey Norton.

Norton’s exhibited lack of charisma and his adopted posture of bullish character, are among the many reasons why he was always in and out of the PNC leadership for more than three decades. By now, he must certainly understand why he never enjoyed the support of none of the previous leaders of the PNC and even when younger, as contributory factors to why he was never allowed to be the leader of the Young Socialist Movement.

Nothing in his political past qualifies his condemnation of the GECOM Chairperson; His Excellency President Irfaan Ali; Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo and other eminent leaders in the Guyanese society. He has certainly started on a slippery slope reflective of his past and early failures, his first job was as an office assistant at the Demerara Bauxite Company, and then the struggles he faced at the Critchlow Labour College to gain entrance to the University of Guyana.

To his credit, he survived on ‘mouthing up’, always arguing to the extent that more than seven of the leaders of the YSM always had cause to caution him about his behaviour. Those old enough to know will recall that while in the PNC, former President Desmond Hoyte sent him packing from the PNC party. He was given a short stint in Parliament, but because of his unacceptable attitude, he was also removed forthwith from the Parliament.

The Guyanese people are certainly not witnessing any positive traits of leadership in Aubrey Norton. Some leaders are born great; some achieve greatness, while others have greatness thrust upon them. None of these are likely to emerge from Norton, who seems to feel that he could upturn the democratic balance by force. It would be recalled that he attempted to defend the exaggerated attempts to steal the March 2020 elections by his party. Norton is therefore not qualified to accuse anyone of thievery.

Contrary to the PNC, PPP leaders were elected and won the votes of the genuine leadership and confidence of the party. After the founder-leaders had made way for new leadership, the PPP leadership carefully selected Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, a brilliant young leader, to the helm of government. His tremendous and qualitative qualities inspired and motivated the party to elect him General-Secretary of the PPP.

Further, after thorough discussions in the party, Dr Irfaan Ali was nominated and elected the presidential candidate from among a cadre of PPP men and women of substance, themed with heavy leadership potential. Of note, winning a place in the PPP Executive and Central Committee is not easy, but will always continue to be all-inclusive, democratic, and as mature people, they will lead Guyana and make our country a paradise. Comparatively, therefore, the PPP’s fairness of process although highly competitive will never run out of solid leadership options.

The abominable and atrocious behaviour in the Parliament last Wednesday night must be carefully monitored. The few who threatened to organise the massive protest proved the general lack of support through its massive failure. I am indeed heartened to have received several calls from prominent citizens who are extremely happy that the two ‘bills” were successfully passed.

The new leadership of the Aubrey Norton-led PNC/R must have recognised the reality and appreciate that we are living in better times, to resort to this kind of attention-seeking, irrational actions. His immediate challenge to the chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission, Justice Claudette Singh and the Chief Election Officer Vishnu Persaud, further exposes his unchanged, unqualified and unfounded contempt for the PPP.

His challenge and demand to be Leader of the Opposition are certainly baseless and internally divisive. Further, the baseless criticisms of the government, particularly the PPP leadership, have only exposed his infantile mentality.

The show that went on in Parliament did not have the support of the majority of members on the opposition benches. More than half the members were sitting in their seats while others went away. Those who are insecure put on the show to show that they are protesters. The real story behind the Wednesday protest is the total failure of the opposition to put on the massive protest that they were hoping to organise.

The year 2021 was indeed a better year for all Guyanese. Consequently, the ‘jumbies’ and haters must all wake up and see the light at the end of the tunnel. Burnham died trying to have talks with the PPP; Hoyte died with the credit that he allowed free and fair elections in 1992; Granger, after all, had to concede defeat at the polls after allowing party hacks to have their way in trying to steal the true results.

Guyanese must unite and let us recognise the reality that the PPP/C is more transparent, inclusive, and certainly offering good leadership. A happy and progressive 2022 to all Guyanese. We are certainly starting this year with another positive PPP Manifesto commitment fulfilled.

Yours sincerely,

Neil Kumar