Linden man arrested for child rape; remanded to prison for attempted murder

JAMAL Forde, a 29-year-old labourer of Wisroc, Linden was today, charged with attempted murder and remanded to prison after he allegedly attacked a member of the Community Policing Group (CPG) who tried to arrest him in relation to a child rape allegation, a police statement confirmed.

Forde, also called ‘Sugar’, appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court for the attempted murder charge. He was not required to plead. Police say legal advice is being sought in the child rape allegation. Forde will return to court on January 31.