News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Linden man arrested for child rape; remanded to prison for attempted murder
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
CHARGED: Jamal Forde
CHARGED: Jamal Forde

JAMAL Forde, a 29-year-old labourer of Wisroc, Linden was today, charged with attempted murder and remanded to prison after he allegedly attacked a member of the Community Policing Group (CPG) who tried to arrest him in relation to a child rape allegation, a police statement confirmed.

Forde, also called ‘Sugar’, appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court for the attempted murder charge. He was not required to plead. Police say legal advice is being sought in the child rape allegation. Forde will return to court on January 31.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.