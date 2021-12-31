Passing of the Local Content Bill was long overdue

Dear Editor,

I WATCHED the parliamentary discussion from beginning to end on the Local Content Bill which was finally passed into law.

I am satisfied that the legislation and laws which were tabled and passed benefitted from the widest consultative process. In fact, it was one of the most robust and effective pieces of legislation passed in the National Assembly this year.

The argument and criticisms of the Act in this respect ended up being nonsensical and void.

The fact that this Act benefitted from the input particularly of the Opposition, A Partnership for National Unity and Alliance For Change Coalition says more about its content and aims than the politics that I saw being practiced at Wednesday’s sitting.

There is nothing bad or flawed about the bill or Act that precludes it from making sure Guyanese benefit from our oil wealth and resources by securing the opportunities, jobs and employment that flows from the sector. The point is, the previous administration did not do the work and things that were necessary to have a local Content Act in place but this government did not make this mistake.

I am, however, a bit ashamed of the previous administration and their stance on the Act in the National Assembly. The APNU+AFC parliamentarians seem to be clutching at straws and redundant in their criticisms of the local Content legislation and Act. This much is true, when one listens to the presentation of Parliamentarian David Patterson and Annette Ferguson who appear to be battling the enemies within to sound as though they are well-versed, knowledgeable and competent. In fact, he appears to be not at all because Parliamentarian Anil Nandlall and Ashni Singh exposed this fact by delving into the potency of his arguments. The entire government acknowledged that it was time for the law and no amount of political grandstanding would be allowed to delay this Act from becoming law.

The time for people of this country to have the necessary opportunities and jobs available to them is now under the strictest regulations which guarantee that jobs or opportunities will not be taken away or shipped elsewhere. The companies, licensees and contractors must buy their supplies from locally owned and operated Guyanese businesses according to the Act which now makes it a crime if they do not. This move by the government is a step in the right direction and good economic stewardship.

I wish to endorse this Act and say that the PPP has delivered another promise to the people of Guyana.

Yours sincerely,

Attiya Baksh