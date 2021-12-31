Labourer remanded for shooting and wounding policeman  

A 26-year-old labourer was on Thursday remanded to prison on three criminal charges, including shooting at a police officer and wounding him.

Quivon Wilson appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the three charges.

Particulars of the first charge allege that on December 24, 2021, at Tabatinga in Central Rupununi, Wilson discharged a loaded firearm in a public place, and that on the same date and location, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Police Constable Rawle Harvey with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or cause grievous bodily harm.

The last charge alleges that on December 25, at the said Tabatinga, Wilson had a .38 revolver in his possession without being the holder of a licence to carry it.

In the circumstances, he has been remanded to prison until January 11, 2022.

According to reports, Wilson is a known character to the police, and has a pending matter before the Lethem Magistrate’s Court.

At about 23:45 hours on December 24, police were on foot patrol in Tabatinga when they got word that Wilson was discharging a firearm in the vicinity of Jag’s Nightclub.

On going to the scene, they were just in time to see Wilson, who was riding pillion on a black-and- white ‘XR’ motorcycle, registration number and rider unknown, discharging rounds in the air, only to quickly ride off after seeing them.

But Wilson was not yet done, as he would later return with a silver handgun on the said motorcycle to the nightclub, and when approached by Constable Harvey and another policeman, discharged a round in their direction.

Unfortunately for Constable Harvey, the bullet hit him in the right knee, but his colleague was able to wrest the firearm from Wilson and arrest him.

Under caution, Wilson allegedly told the police that the reason he’d behaved the way he did was because one of his drinking buddies had slipped some ‘Molly’ into his drink, unbeknownst to him. He also apologised for his unsavoury behaviour.