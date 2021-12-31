COVID-19 prevention campaign to intensify

–as citizens prepare for the new year

AT the end of the year, it is rather common for Guyanese to engage in gatherings, but with the COVID-19 pandemic still prevalent, health authorities and enforcement officers will be monitoring events and activities to mitigate the spread of the virus.

During Thursday’s edition of the COVID-19 update, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, said that the government is committed to ensuring that all COVID-19 protocols, mainly those governing businesses and entertainment spots, are in place and enforced.

“You will see more…joint services patrols, and we want people to be safe. We want the public to please abide by the rules and once we do that, we will be safe,” the minister said.

Minister Anthony went on to caution Guyanese, saying that the violation of those protocols could most likely result in an increase in cases and even the welcoming of the Omicron variant to Guyana.

“What we don’t want is after these holidays, we start seeing an increase, a big spike in cases. If we do have that then depending on how many cases, it can quickly overwhelm the system,” he said.

The minister reiterated that with the pace at which the Omicron variant is spreading, citizens are reminded to use surgical and N95 masks as opposed to cloth masks.

Minister Anthony said that cloth masks are far less effective in high-risk environments, as the holes in the mask which allow for breathing are “relatively big” so particles can easily pass through.

“My advice to people is that if you believe that you are at a higher risk of [contracting] COVID-19, the environment in which you find yourself, then you should wear that N95 mask or procedural surgical mask,” he advised. (DPI)