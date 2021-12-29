Pumps deployed to Region Three to mitigate flooding

PERSISTENT rainfall across parts of Guyana’s coast over the last 48 hours has left many houses in several communities across Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) inundated.

During an assessment of the situation at Zeelugt and Meten-Meer-Zorg, two of the most affected communities, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, told residents that systems have already been put in place to relieve flooding in the area.

While there, Minister Mustapha engaged some of the residents who were affected to get a first-hand understanding of the impact of the flooding.

Residents told the minister that there was an urgent need for a large drainage pump to be sent to the areas to assist with draining the land, as the sluices were only able to operate when the tide was low.

Minister Mustapha told the affected residents that after receiving reports that several communities were flooded, systems have since been put in place to have two pumps sent to the affected areas to supplement the sluices.

“From the level of the NDIA [National Drainage and Irrigation Authority], two pumps will be sent to these areas. One will be placed permanently at the De Kinderen sluice and the other will be placed at Zeelugt temporarily until the water recedes. After that, I’ll be coming back to these areas with our engineers to see what interventions can be made so that we can avoid or at least minimise future flooding,” the minister said.

Further, while discussing how pollution continues to contribute to flooding in many communities, Minister Mustapha pleaded with residents to desist from littering.

“These areas are very low areas and water from the high lands will always accumulate in these low-lying areas. Also, the amount of garbage that we’ve seen in the drainage systems is also contributing to the severe flooding that residents are experiencing.

“I am therefore pleading with you the residents to desist from throwing garbage into the drains. When these bottles and other things find themselves in the pumps, they cause massive damage to those pumps,” Minister Mustapha said.

In addition to the pumps, an excavator is also scheduled to commence works in the areas to clear clogged waterways that continue to impede the flow of water.

Minister Mustapha also reminded residents that, as was previously announced by the ministry’s Hydrometeorological Department, heavy and persistent rainfall is expected over the next few weeks and that they should take the necessary precautions to protect their homes.

He also told residents that at the level of the Flood-Response Task Force, the Civil Defence Commission will be engaged so that cleaning supplies could be distributed to those affected by the flooding. (DPI)