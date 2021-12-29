Mayor Narine hands swabbed for gun powder residue

— firearm sent for ballistic testing

THE firearm, seized from Mayor Pandit Ubraj Narine on Monday, after an alleged domestic confrontation at Pigeon Island, East Coast Demerara, was dispatched for ballistic testing while his hands were swabbed by police for gun residue on Tuesday, police confirmed.

Police said that investigations were ongoing as statements were being taken from residents in the area where the alleged shooting in the air occurred.

On Monday, the Mayor was escorted to the Beterverwagting Police Station where his licensed firearm was taken away and lodged, after the police were informed that gunshots were heard coming from the home of the Mayor at Pigeon Island, East Coast Demerara.

When police arrived, they encountered a number of relatives of the Mayor’s wife, as they were standing on the street.

Police were told that the Mayor and his wife had issues to sort out and they both reportedly admitted that they were indeed having issues.

At the scene, police had asked the Mayor if he was the holder of a licensed firearm and he admitted same but denied firing the weapon.

His wife who was also questioned separately denied that the Mayor had fired his weapon and that he assaulted or threatened her with the weapon. The Mayor then handed over his firearm with four live rounds to the police.

The Mayor and his wife were later invited to the Beterverwagting Police Station and the Mayor’s lawyer arrived shortly after. His wife gave a written statement that her husband never fired his weapon or threatened her.