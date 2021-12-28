GFF/K&S Super 16 football championship

GDF humble Milerock 3-1, Den Amstel conquer Fruta

By Joe Chapman

DEFENDING champions Guyana Defence Force marched past Milerock 3-1 while Den Amstel All Stars defeated Fruta Conquerors by a similar score-line to set up a semi-final clash following encounters in the Guyana Football Federation/ Kashif and Shanghai Organisation Super 16 footfall championship staged at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground on Boxing Night in front of a large crowd.

The respective wins ensured a semi-final showdown, set for tomorrow evening at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora. The other semi-final will see Police clashing with Western Tigers.

Playing in the first game of the evening, Den Amstel All Stars were up 1-0 when Gideon Payne fortuitously scored in the 15th minute.

Payne latched on to a through-ball which stopped in the mud as he pressed forward, thus stranding the hesitant Conquerors defence, allowing him time to score from within the 18-yard box.

Den Amstel acquitted themselves well on the heavy prevailing ground condition and doubled the score against their opponents. In the 26th minute, Kevanu Laurence received a cross which he headed to score and two minutes later he once again breached Fruta Conquerors defence. The first-half ended with Den Amstel leading 3-0.

Under the testing condition, it was an uphill task for Conquerors and the only respite they got was a consolation goal, netted by Ranshaun Ritchie in the 51st minute.

According to Den Amstel’s coach, Oneil Haywood, “we really trained hard to come out and execute. Our intention was to run the ball down at every moment and to the last minute.”

In the second game, the home fans were rooting for a Milerock victory and when forward Denzil Fordyce, after a nice build up, showed composure to shoot the ball into the top corner, giving goalkeeper Denzil Smith no chance; a victory seemed possible after the 25th minute.

This advantage remained in Milerock’s favour in the second half although it was clear that the GDF unit was displaying better physical conditioning on the heavy outfield.

The constant pressure took its toll and was evident when midfielder Jobe Caesar was fouled and Sherwin Caesar stepped up to take the penalty to tie the score in the 68th minute.

Ten minutes later, from a right side cross, Benjamin Opara would tilt things in favour of the Army, making it 2-1.

As the pressure took its toll on Milerock, they were unable to hold off the marauding defending champions who took complete control.

Forward Sherwin Caesar, playing wide, sprinted across and planted a shot that gave his side a 3-1 cushion in the 83rd minute, which they held to the end and secure a solid victory in the process.

Coach Kavin Pearce said: “Our performance tonight was one we were prepared for. We knew the conditions would not have been easy, but we were up to it.”

This year’s GFF/K&S Super 16s was made possible through the following sponsors: Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport; KFC Guyana, Mohamed’s Enterprise, MVP Sports, Dinar Trading, DDL with Pepsi, Gatorade, Diamond Water, Statement Investment Inc., HJTV & 94.1, Ground Structural Engineering, Fast Lane Auto Spares, Bakewell, Pegasus Guyana, C MOBILE, Jim’s Variety Store, New GPC – Bobby Ramroop, Secure Innovation and Concept Inc, SIMEXTRA TRADING GUYANA, Stars Party Rental, Namilco, Capelli Sports, Fireside Grill N Chill, Cevons waste Management, Tony’s Jewellery Store, Daphness Foundation of New York, Superior Concrete, Fitness Express, Banks DIH and Rose Ramdehol Auto Sales.