News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Coming soon to the airwaves, 99.9FM!
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Minister of Education Priya Manickchand
Minister of Education Priya Manickchand

–as MoE takes learning to the next level

THE Ministry of Education (MoE) is expected to launch its education radio station, 99.9FM, early next year, as another avenue of getting learning content out to learners in varying parts of the country.

The channel will be entirely dedicated to providing educational and teaching material, and, like the Guyana Learning Channel (GLC), will be managed by the National Centre for Educational Resource and Development (NCERD).

“We will launch, shortly, 99.9 FM’; that will be a radio channel dedicated to educational content, that is currently being set up with a new studio, as well as the technical and logistical arrangements that have to be made. But we’ve already bought those services,” Minister of Education Priya Manickchand said Monday, while speaking at a media brunch.

The coming on stream of the radio station, she explained, will supplement the simultaneous expansion of the GLC, which is being expanded to include five additional channels, all of which will be dedicated to 24-hour educational content.

The development of unconventional means of teaching has been fast-tracked over the past few months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, where mandated school closures highlighted the need for alternative modes of education delivery outside of the traditional face-to-face classrooms.

After schools were closed in March 2020, in September of that year, the ministry began utilising the GLC as part of a multifaceted educational delivery approach that allowed for schools to be reopened virtually.

Timetable teaching for all the grade levels were being delivered on the GLC, however, the ministry ran into issues with having to provide teaching material for the varying subject areas across the 11 grade school levels, and two nursery school levels.

Additionally, the existing facility had proven to be somewhat deficient in terms of accessibility to children across the country, particularly those in the hinterland and riverine communities.

As such, the ministry took a decision to expand the Learning Channel to better cater for the different levels of learning, and the more far-flung locales.

Some $664.697 million was catered for in the 2021 Budget to go towards the roll-out of the expansion of the Learning Channel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Tamica Garnett

More from this author

Tamica Garnett
Tamica Garnett
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.