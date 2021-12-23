Confessed killer to know fate next month

COME January 18, 2022, High Court Judge, Jo-Ann Barlow, is expected to sentence 24-year-old Ryan Albert, called ‘Murray’, who had admitted to fatally stabbing a 19-year-old miner with a pair of scissors, and assaulting another man in 2016.

Last month, Albert, formerly of Yarakita, in the North West District (NWD), was arraigned at the Demerara High Court, where he admitted that, on March 29, 2016, he unlawfully killed Dalton Emanuel.

He also admitted that he assaulted Mark Edwards, so as to cause him actual bodily harm on the same date and at the same location where the murder occurred.

He was expected to be sentenced earlier in the month. However, the judge deferred sentencing until January 18, 2022, to cater for the presentation of a probation report.

The state is being represented by prosecutor Latifah Elliot, while attorney-at-law Ravindra Mohabir is on record for Albert.

According to reports, on the day in question, at around 22:00 hrs, Albert was involved in an argument with Emanuel at Yarakita. During the course of the argument, Albert not only stabbed Emanuel in the abdomen with a pair of scissors, but also turned the weapon on Edwards.

Emanuel was reportedly taken to the Mabaruma Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.