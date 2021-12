MINIBUS tout, Paul Junior Lynch was, on Monday, charged with the murder of minibus conductor, Morven Nurse, and was remanded to prison.

Lynch allegedly stabbed Nurse to death on December 15 at the Route 44 bus part at Commerce Street, Georgetown, during an armed confrontation, the court heard this morning.

The accused appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, and will remain in prison until February 21, 2022, when his matter is called again.