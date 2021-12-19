Broadway Hotel supports GFF-GNWFA Super 16 Festival

BROADWAY Hotel has signed up as the latest partner and sponsor of the historic Guyana Football Federation-Guyana National Women’s Football Association Super 16 Festival 2021.

The hotel company, situated on Broad and Charles Street in Georgetown, made a financial donation to the first-of-its-kind tournament and urged corporate Guyana to get behind the return to competition for senior female players.

“I want to encourage other private sector organisations and companies to support and, for those who have contributed, to keep supporting the Guyana Football Federation,” said Broadway Hotel General Manager Junica Pluck.

The company joins NAMILCO, GFF International Support Group, Grand Coastal Hotel, Golden Taste Seafood, the Eon DeViera Goalkeeping Academy, Oraul Transportation Service, BACIF and The Consulate as a corporate sponsor of the event, which offers prize money of more than $1 million.

“We are delighted that corporate Guyana has stepped up in this unprecedented way to support the return of women’s football and this important step forward in our women’s competitions programme,” said GFF president Wayne Forde.

“I would like to offer our sincere thanks to Broadway Hotel for their generous donation and for their long-term partnership with the GFF as we seek to develop football for all communities across Guyana.”

The Women’s Super 16 Festival features eight teams from hinterland regions and is currently in the first-round stage of its straight knockout format, with matches being played at GFF National Training Centre (NTC) in Providence, Leonora, Bartica and St Cuthbert’s Mission.

So far, Swan FC, GDF, GT Panthers and Fruta Conquerors have progressed to the quarter-final stage.

All participants, including players, coaches, match officials, media, staff and fans are required to show proof of vaccination to attend the tournament’s fixtures in person, with live match updates and coverage being shared on the GFF’s official Facebook page throughout the competition.