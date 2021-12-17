Man gets 7 years jail for murdering cousin with arrow

DAVID Smith, also known as ‘Shanko,’ was sentenced to seven years in jail for killing his 19-year-old cousin, Dave Boyal with an arrow at Blackwater Backdam, Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Smith’s sentence was handed down by Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry at the Suddie High Court, Region 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam). Smith was indicted for murder last month, but took a plea for manslaughter and admitted to the crime which occurred in 2019.

