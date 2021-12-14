Man gets 12 years for raping girl

A 25-year old man from Essequibo was, on Monday, sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl at her birthday party .

The convicted rapist, Kemo Calvin Chase, was sentenced by Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry at the Suddie High Court. Last month, a jury had found Chase guilty of engaging in sexual activity with the victim during the month of March, 2013.

According to reports, Chase is known to the victim and her family. On the day in question, Chase went to the victim’s 13th birthday party and went into her room. While in her room, Chase told the teen that he had a “gift” for her. He then threw the teen onto her bed and held her down. He then took off her clothes and raped her.

In his probation report, it was revealed that Chase, who was 17 at the time, was raised in a Christian household and was a part of his church band. The probation officer who read the report told the court that based on his upbringing and faith, Chase should have known better.

His attorney, Latchmi Dindayal asked the court to consider his client’s age and the fact that he was now married and has two children.

During his plea of mitigation, Dindayal asked the court to release his client on a suspended sentence even if conditions are attached.

The judge, during her sentencing remarks, underscored the physical and psychological trauma the victim has had to face, and continues to face.

The judge, after taking into consideration the nature and prevalence of the offence, sentenced Chase to 12 years.