Hazlewood ruled out of second Test with side strain

JOSH Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide due to the side strain he picked up in Brisbane with Jhye Richardson, the Western Australia quick, favourite to replace him.

Hazlewood bowled on the fourth day at the Gabba, having been held back for a large part of the innings, after scans had shown a “very minor” strain but it was always unlikely he would be risked for the day-night Test.

He returned to Sydney on Sunday rather than head to Adelaide with the focus now on being ready for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Like all the Australian attack he came into the Ashes without any long-form match practice.

Hazlewood has taken 32 wickets at 19.90 in seven day-night Tests. The series now includes a second match under lights following the relocation of the Perth fixture to Hobart.

Richardson is the frontrunner to come into the pace attack having enjoyed an impressive Sheffield Shield season where he has claimed 23 wickets at 13.43.

He played his previous two Tests against Sri Lanka in 2019, his debut coming in a day-night match at the Gabba where he claimed match figures of 5 for 45.

However, the uncapped Michael Neser produced a timely reminder of his credentials by taking seven wickets against England Lions including 5 for 29 in the first innings.

Australia have not made any additions to the squad for the second Test. David Warner did not field during England’s second innings in Brisbane or bat in the small chase after a blow to the ribs against Ben Stokes but is expected to be fit. Usman Khawaja is the spare batter. (Cricinfo).