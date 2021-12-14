F1 decider puts Masi in spotlight and raises big questions

By Alan Baldwin

(REUTERS) – As fireworks exploded and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrated his first Formula One title on a dramatic and controversial night in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, arguments adopted quick and livid.

The questions about honest play, the game’s integrity in an age of scripted television-led drama in addition to the position of race director Michael Masi won’t be going away in a rush.

They may find yourself debated in courtroom if Lewis Hamilton’s outraged Mercedes staff, who had a prime barrister readily available after the race, comply with via on their intention to attraction the result.

Nobody doubts Verstappen is a worthy winner, with the Dutch 24-year-old and seven-times champion Hamilton giving their all in some of the thrilling seasons.

The circumstances that led to the ultimate victory have been extremely controversial, nevertheless, and put Masi — appointed after the sudden demise in 2019 of highly-respected predecessor Charlie Whiting — ever extra in the firing line.

With the security automobile deployed close to the top, the Australian dominated that lapped automobiles wouldn’t be allowed to unlap themselves earlier than racing resumed.

Breaking with protocol, he then decreed that solely the 5 lapped automobiles between Verstappen and Hamilton reasonably than all may accomplish that.

That arrange one final lap of racing with Verstappen, who had seized the chance to pit for brisker tyres whereas Hamilton stayed out, getting a transparent run and passing the Briton seven corners from the top.

“This is a brand new manner of working the game the place the Race Director could make these advert hoc choices. Its been a bit too ‘guess what I’m going to do now’ I feel,” mentioned 1996 world champion Damon Hill.

Williams driver George Russell, who’s becoming a member of Mercedes, mentioned what occurred was ‘completely unacceptable’.

Nico Rosberg, the 2016 champion for Mercedes, was conflicted.

“I suppose Michael Masi can determine what he desires and he’s the director,” the German informed Sky Sports tv, whereas including that Mercedes had tailor-made their technique to a rule that was then immediately modified.

Mercedes staff boss Toto Wolff didn’t speak to the media after the race.

GREY AREAS

The rules, a lot thumbed on Sunday night time, go away some gray areas.

The required instruction ‘lapped automobiles could now overtake’ was not given and the race director, below a separate rule, has ‘overriding authority’ in the case of the security automobile.

After a rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix that was ridiculed after lasting just a few laps behind the security automobile, Masi may very well be understood for not wanting an exciting season to complete with a procession.

He has additionally been forged extra into the limelight by radio communications between groups and race director being broadcast for the primary time this season.

Whiting, who just about wrote the rulebook, was by no means uncovered to such scrutiny.

In Saudi Arabia, the race earlier than Abu Dhabi, there was a messy negotiation with Red Bull about Verstappen’s grid place at a re-start that raised doubts about Masi’s authority.

It sounded, mentioned Red Bull boss Christian Horner, like haggling in a neighborhood market though Formula One managing director Ross Brawn backed Masi’s pragmatic strategy.

Button recognised few would wish to be in the race director’s footwear.

“He desires to get them racing. He doesn’t wish to determine the world championship. It’s a very tough one however we noticed a race,” mentioned the Briton.

The producers of the ‘Drive to Survive’, the Netflix documentary collection credited with boosting Formula One’s recognition worldwide and notably in America, won’t be complaining.