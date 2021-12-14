Boycott questions England’s decisions after defeat in first Ashes Test

AUSTRALIA dominated the proceedings in the first Ashes Test to secure a win by nine wickets. The former England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott has thus opened up on England’s dismaying outing in the first Test match. He asserted that the visitors made mistakes and that resulted in the team suffering the loss.

After winning the toss, Joe Root decided to bat first at the Gabba. The visitor’s batting unit experienced a collapse as they were wrapped up at just 147 runs in their first innings. In the second innings as well, the team’s batting struggled wherein they were reduced from 223-2 to 297 all out.

Boycott feels that England’s lack of preparation is one of the key reasons behind their loss. He also added that the team should rather answer through their deeds and not words.

“Hey, Joe! England has just been walloped by nine wickets so it isn’t a good time to be telling us that England is not far away from beating Australia. It would be much better if you and your team answered with deeds and not words. Face up to the fact that England made mistakes which didn’t help our team.

For a start, your batsmen and bowlers looked underdone and should have had three or four competitive matches before the series. The planning was all wrong,” Boycott said as quoted by Mirror..

The visitors entered the first Test without two of their key bowlers Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad. Boycott thus questioned England’s team selection and pointed that both of them should be a part of the team for the Adelaide Test.

“If both Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad don’t play (in the second Test) then what is the point of them being in the squad. The captain and coach keep telling us how good they are and how many wickets they have taken. I agree they have been magnificent for England with outstanding performances so if they are fit they have to play. If they keep getting injured then they are a luxury England can’t afford,” Boycott added.

He also opened up on the way England managed Jack Leach, He said, “Jack Leach hadn’t played a Test match for nine months since early March in India. He didn’t get a game during the English summer as England played lots of seamers – and then suddenly they expected Jack to bowl well in Brisbane.

No wonder the Aussies went after him and in 13 overs he was whacked for 102 runs. I felt for the lad. Not his fault. Why are we so bloody stupid? We make it extra difficult before we even start the series.”

(CricTracker)