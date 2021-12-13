House passes Bill giving police less lethal weapons, removes contentious DNA clause

THE National Assembly, on Monday, approved an amendment to the policing laws allowing for the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to use less lethal weapons during instances that require the use of force.

The Bill received the support of the parliamentary opposition.

Robeson Benn, Home Affairs minister, had tabled the bill earlier this year.

In his remarks, today, Benn said the Bill reflects a new posture in the type of policing in Guyana.

The amendment is possible through amending Section 2 (b) of the principle act to outline “less lethal weapons” including night-sticks, batons, pepper spray and tear gas, Tasers and stun guns, rubber-coated bullets, and water cannons.

Minister Benn acknowledged there were instances, published on social media, where police officers have been physically attacked while resisting arrest for which “unfortunately, the police may have to go to what is described as lethal course. We want to avoid that”.

Further in his remarks, Minister Benn asked for the deletion of a clause in the Bill relating to Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). He said that after due consideration and critiques, the option is not necessary and should be deleted.

That Clause would have allowed police to acquire DNA from persons kept in lawful custody of the police.

Opposition parliamentarian, Dawn Hasting-Williams endorsed the Bill, saying the opposition long-anticipated the amendments.

Hasting-Williams acknowledged there were reports of police being attacked while carrying out their duties, including one officer who, she said, was bitten while on duty.

The Bill was passed by the House and must now be assented to by President Dr Irfaan Ali, bringing it into law.