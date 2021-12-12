‘Guyana Walk’ to be established parallel with Lamaha Street

–to feature arts, craft and all things local

IN yet another move to promote Guyana as a unique and breathtaking tourism destination, the Government of Guyana has commenced efforts to create a ‘Guyana Walk’ along the Lamaha Railway Embankment, which is a stretch of land running parallel with Lamaha Street, Georgetown.

The now vacant plot once sported railway lines for trains travelling in and out of what was then referred to as ‘Old Georgetown’ in the then colonial Guyana.

The intriguing plan was unveiled by President Dr Irfaan Ali, during his address at the Guyana Tourism Awards and Gala hosted on Wednesday night at Parc Rayne, Houston.

“Some of you who pass Lamaha Street would have seen we have started to clean up the Lamaha [government] reserve…what we [are] going to do there [is] we are going to rehabilitate the old train wagons and that entire old shed, and entire station,” the Head of State shared.

He said that the plot of land, which runs from Main Street all the way to Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, will be paved and developed in a vibrant and captivating space called the ‘Guyana walk.’

“…you will have the pavement blocks used. We will have trees planted there. We will have seating arrangements, so that families can go out there,” Dr. Ali posited.

He said that the area will be strategically used to showcase and promote ‘all things’ Guyana, especially the many fascinating things that are produced by the people of Guyana, ranging from arts and craft to cuisine and fashion.

President Ali said that the ‘Guyana Walk’ is slated to materialise before the first half of 2021, and that the initiative is merely a component of a more comprehensive effort to improve the country’s aesthetics.

The Head of State indicated that as Guyana continues to attract an unprecedented level of interest and attention from investors all across the world, it is important that all Guyanese take up their role as ambassadors to ensure that Guyana is adequately promoted as a land of opportunities and bounties.

Dr Ali also alluded to the efforts of members of the private sector who have spearheaded the decoration and illumination of Main Street, Georgetown, in keeping with the holiday season.

“…and it’s not finished as yet. The amount of social media posting Main Street got in the last two, three weeks, we cannot pay for that image in a marketing sense; we cannot pay,” the President emphasised.

Dr Ali also alluded to the efforts of his wife, Mrs Arya Ali and the Office of the First Lady, which has embarked on a mission to develop the Kitty Seawall as an even more attractive tourist site.

These efforts, Dr Ali said, would be further supported by the implementation of a massive ‘Seawall Re-Development Plan’, which will be launched early next year.

“That plan will be using the best practices and the greatest economic value of the seawall for the [tourism] sector,” Dr. Ali said.

To go even further, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic government is also working to craft a beautification plan for all 10 administrative regions; this should be finalised at least by the end of this year, according to the President. “We’re looking at all the maintenance of our country,” Dr. Ali added.

He cautioned that even with multi-million-dollar investments, Guyana’s would not be able to reach its full potential as a tourism powerhouse unless all Guyanese make a concerted effort to put country and nationalism over politics.

“…whether you smile or curse someone on the street is part of tourism. Everything we do as a people impact the image of the country, which is an important part of tourism,” Dr. Ali noted.

He said that for tourism to really thrive, Guyanese would need to understand the power of the sector, and be prepared to make some very basic, but necessary behavioural changes that seek to promote and build the country’s image.

“Understand this, there are some countries that exist only on this one sector; only on this one sector,” Dr. Ali said. He specifically cautioned that tourism is the one sector in the country that must not be influenced by politics, as it refers to the image of the entire country.

“This sector is a sector that cuts across cultures, boundaries, individuality, and for it to be successful, it is about the collective effort of a country and its people,” the President said, as he expressed gross disappointment with the eradication of iconic tourism products such as GuyExpo and the Guyana Festival.

The two highly anticipated events, which were known to attract Guyanese from all walks of life in and out of Guyana, were dismantled and quashed by the former A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) government.

The Guyana Festival was conceptualised and hosted at the Guyana National Stadium in 2014, while President Ali held the position of Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce. The festival, though similar to GuyExpo, was touted as a cultural showcase of all things Guyana, showcasing local cuisines, music, arts and talents, and less of the country’s business and investment potential, as in the case of GuyExpo.

“A lot of effort and time went into the building of the Guyana Festival. Guyanese who went away for 40 years and never got back, came back to be part of that festival. In three nights and three days, we had more than 173,000 persons walking through the National Stadium,” Dr Ali recalled.

He said that efforts were even made to institute special airfares and travel prices, so that tourists and members of the diaspora were afforded the opportunity to see all that Guyana had to offer, at reduced prices.

“There was nothing political about any of these events. They were developed with strong advocacy of you, [the] people who worked day and night in this sector,” Dr Ali said.

He told stakeholders of the tourism industry that the fundamental principles and values must be developed, crafted and adhered to by all partners. “What we are building is a Guyana tourism product, not PPP, not APNU, not PNC, not AFC, it is a Guyana tourism product,” the President asserted.