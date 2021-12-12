News Archives
GFF pays tribute to national coach and player George Green
National team coach and player George Green passed away on December 4.
THE president of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) recently paid tribute to former national team coach and player, George Green, who passed away on December 4, aged 83.

“It was with great sadness that I heard of the death of George Green,” said GFF president Wayne Forde. “There are no words to express the sadness we feel for this loss that affects us all.”

“An exemplary player, coach and administrator, Mr Green was a man committed to sport,” Forde continued.

“Thanks to his undoubted human qualities, his legacy and career will be remembered and truly missed. He left us many treasured memories that cannot be replicated. In these difficult moments of irreparable loss, we accompany them from a distance and hope that our words will serve as a small consolation.”

Green represented what was then British Guiana between 1958 and 1966, before taking over the role of coach of the national team until 1980. He also represented the West Indies football team, touring England in 1959, and coached Caribbean sides against England’s Hull City and China’s Guangdong Province.

After a glittering career as player and coach, Green worked for the Department of Youth & Sports and coordinated the national Coca-Cola Secondary Schools U19 tournament.

