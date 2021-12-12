Dharm Shala appeals for assistance to sustain services

THE Dharm Shala, Home of Benevolence For All Races, has made an appeal to continue its day to day operation of feeding, clothing and housing those who seek its assistance, absolutely free of any charge.

The organization, in a release, said the old gates have remained opened all these years and some of the requests are very heartfelt experiences for those who manage the institution. This not only applies here in Albouystown but at the Fort Canje, Berbice Dharm Shala.

“The daily expenditure of these Institutions are exorbitant — electricity, water, telephone, stipends to staff, security, maintenance of buildings and much more. There are 11 Dharm Shala buildings, all devoted to humanitarian charity—four buildings of worship — two Anglican Chapels and two mandirs.

“Daily prayers continue with supplications that this selfless service to humanity will continue. May God Bless and sustain those who are supportive of this charity and continue to do so,” the charitable organisation said.

It noted that an official receipt will be issued for any donation received and donations can be sent to the Secretary, Dharm Shala, 140 King Edward Street, Albouystown, telephone number 226 1817 or Mr. Edward Boyer, National Hardware, Water Street, Georgetown.

Meanwhile, the Albouystown Dharm Shala, Guyana’s longest existing humanitarian charity, will once again be hosting its annual Christmas Day luncheon at its 140 King Edward Street, Albouystown for residents and others persons

The Dharm Shala’s luncheon will be held at 11:00 hrs, preceded by a religious service with musical renditions.

Guyana’s longest existing humanitarian charity, the Dharm Shala, would, annually, treat the elderly persons who reside there to lunch and gifts. Several government officials and dignitaries often visit during the luncheon.

The organisation focuses on housing the poor while providing religious, medical and educational facilities for them. The luncheon has become a tradition in the Albouystown community, where the Dharm Shala has kept its home for close to 100 years.

The luncheon is held in homage to the late director of the Dharm Shala, Harry Ramsaroop. Ramsaroop would have served the less fortunate in the Guyanese society for 63 years– until his death in 2013.

Ramsaroop’s mantle of service has now been undertaken by his eldest daughter Kella Ramsaroop, who functions as the managing head of the organisation.

“We take this opportunity to express our gratitude for your continued support. Best Wishes for the Festive Season,” the organisation said.