Base Camp Kanuku observes Soldiers’ Day

BASE Camp Kanuku, located in the border town of Lethem, was festive on Thursday, as Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess, led a team which took the Annual Soldiers’ Day celebrations to the location.

The day saw cheers, merriment and laughter.

In brief remarks, Brigadier Bess expressed appreciation, saying that he was honoured to be at the location with the soldiers to celebrate the traditional activity.

“I am very happy and honoured to be here today, to celebrate this traditional activity with you the soldiers, who are maintaining the integrity of our beloved country,” he said.

Further, Brigadier Bess added that he was pleased to have been informed that the soldiers’ stint thus far, has been exemplary.

He noted, too, that the villagers in the Rupununi area have commended the ranks on their professionalism.

In this vein, he also thanked the female soldiers for their sacrifice and duty in joining their male counterparts who serve at our border locations.

The females, who were recently deployed to the location, are part of the first batch who are serving at two other border locations, as part of an effort to empower the members of the Women’s Army Corp.

“As we move into the Christmas Season, I remind you to continue to be vigilant and watchful. Also, I encourage you all to enjoy the season, as you are here together,” he urged.

Acting Corporal Gavin Campion and Lance Corporal Donella Joe received on-the-spot promotions from Brigadier Bess. Corporal Campion was made substantive in his rank while Lance Corporal Joe was promoted to the rank of acting Corporal.

Members of the Regional Administration as well as several members of the community joined with the soldiers for the day’s observances.