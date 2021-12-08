Eureka Lab launches Guyana’s first online patient portal

IN its quest to ensure continuous, efficient and reliable medical services to all, Eureka Medical Laboratories (EML) last Tuesday launched its Online Patient Portal.

According to a release, this new portal, which was officially introduced to clients and stakeholders by way of a virtual Zoom launch, allows patients who use the laboratory service to view their results online.

The Board of Directors and Management of EML have recognised the need for test results to be conveniently accessible and therefore sought to implement this added feature on the Company’s website.

Speaking during the launching event, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EML, Andrew Boyle stated that the new portal not only allows for quick and convenient access to test results, but it is also highly confidential.

“Eureka continues to stay ahead of its competitors by not only offering quality, reliable and caring medical services, but those that you can access easily,” Boyle said.

In addition, Boyle boasted that the system allows patients to access results for tests conducted up to 20 years ago or more. “Once it’s in the system, you should be able to access all of those results and in that case, you can compare your PSA or cholesterol levels over the years to see how things would have evolved,” he posited.

The CEO further explained that it is protected by cyber security technology that guards against any external threats.

According to Laboratory Manager, Nazara Roach, EML is now the first Medical Lab in Guyana to introduce an online patient portal, which she noted can be accessed 24/7.

EML’s Marketing Manager, Latoya Croker, who gave a detailed presentation on how to sign up for the portal, stated that patients must first register using their email addresses at the EML office when they go to make an appointment or conduct a test. Following this, the patient will be sent a link for verification, after which he/she would need to set a password to begin viewing results.

Currently, this feature is available at Eureka’s Georgetown and Berbice branches, even as the company moves to expand this service to its other offices countrywide.

Croker highlighted that in some critical cases, a patient may not see their information on the portal right away. “So you might want to know, ‘what if I don’t see my results on the portal?’”

“Now, that can mean that your results may be critical and we would have to speak with you before releasing the results on the portal. For example, if it’s an HIV or a positive test result of some kind, our technicians would reach out to you first before uploading the results onto the system,” the Marketing Manager explained.

The Patient Portal is currently live and can be accessed at www.eurekalabgy.com. All results are available for download in PDF format. It should be noted however, that hard copies will still be made available to patients, upon request.

Stakeholders in attendance at the online launch, praised EML for this initiative, noting that it will greatly evolve the way medical results are issued and accessed in Guyana, the release noted.