Rickford Burke wanted by police for inciting racial hostility, public terror

POLICE have issued a wanted bulletin for US-based political commentator and ally of the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), Rickford Burke.

According to a Friday evening release, Burke is wanted for questioning in relation to a number of offenses including inciting racial hostility, sedition, seditious libel, using a computer to coerce and intimidate, inciting provocation of a breach of the peace, and inciting public terror.

The Cyber Crime Act was passed under the previous APNU+AFC government and assented to by former President, David Granger. Despite public outcry against the potential of the sedition clause to silence critics of the then-government, former Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan in 2018 had maintained the clause was necessary.