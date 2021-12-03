Vice-President engages Afro-Guyanese business persons on investment opportunities

A TEAM of 35 Afro-Guyanese private sector representatives were apprised of the investment opportunities which exist in Guyana, during an engagement with a high-level delegation led by Vice-President, Bharrat Jagdeo.

Speaking during the meeting held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Jagdeo said that the government is committed to working with all Guyanese companies to ensure that they are positioned to capitalise on the opportunities which will emerge as Guyana’s economy continues to expand.

He addressed opportunities in Guyana, the framework of development being pursued by the government, the administration’s plans for growth and development, and incentive regimes.

The meeting was convened ahead of an impending visit from a Ghanaian private sector delegation, which could benefit local investors.

Joining Vice-President Jagdeo at the meeting were Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Hugh Todd; Minister of Tourism, Oneidge Waldron, and head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop.