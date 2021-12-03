Ashes opener in danger of complete wash out

THE much-anticipated Ashes series is scheduled to kick-start December 8. However, as per the recent turn of events, it is being reported that the first Test in Brisbane might get completely washed out. This threat emerged after adverse weather forecasts over the first four days.

The rain had affected England’s preparations ahead of the high-profile series. In Queensland last week, the side were able to play only 29 overs in their three-day game with their Lions side. As heavy storms hit Brisbane on Tuesday and Wednesday, no play was possible over the first two days of their intra-squad warm-up match as well.

The first Test of the series is staged for December 8 at the Gabba. The weather conditions have already left the Joe Root-led side short of match practice and if the early forecast proves right, it might also affect the first Test. Even severe rain is scheduled for the East Coast over the course of the Test match.

If the first Test gets washed out, it will also mean that England’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes will also not get enough game time. He had previously taken an indefinite break from cricket to concentrate on his mental health and was also recovering from a finger injury. However, England might not be too upset if the first Test is washed out considering their record at the venue.

The last time the visitors won a Test at the venue was back in 1986 when Ian Botham played an impressive knock of 138 and fashioned the team’s victory. Post that, the team had registered a memorable draw against Australia at the Gabba. Alastair Cook had dominated the proceedings by playing an unbeaten knock of 235 to hold the fort of the side.

For Australia, Pat Cummins will be leading the side with Steve Smith appointed as his deputy. The latter marks his return to the leadership duties after being banned from it owing to the 2018 Sandpaper Scandal in South Africa.

As the Ashes series is a high octane contest between the arch-rivals the on-lookers are already raring to witness the action unfold. (CricTracker)