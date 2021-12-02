Miracle baby ‘Javarious’ delivered at Suddie Hospital

A 31-year-old mother of Good Hope, Region Two, is in loud praise to the doctors, nurses, and midwives of the Suddie Public Hospital for ensuring that her baby is safe and healthy.

Annecia George delivered a baby at 26 weeks on September, 24, 2021. The baby weighs only 920 grammes and had to receive medical attention for two months.

The baby was discharged healthy without any complications. George said during her son’s stay at the hospital, quality care was given to her and the baby at the Obstetrics and Paediatrics wards. The mother said that she is happy to deliver her first child.

“The first pregnancy, I had a miscarriage. I got pregnant again and when I delivered the baby I was so scared that anything happened because it was before the due date and below 1,000g. I am so happy my son is healthy,” George said.

She described her son as a “miracle baby” since she had doubts about having delivered a baby less than 1000g. The mother said most times baby delivered below 1000g seldom survive. George has named the baby “Javarious”, which she said means strength.

Regional Health Officer, Dr. Ranjeev Singh, congratulated the parents and thanked all the health-care workers who worked to ensure the baby was given the necessary neonatal care.