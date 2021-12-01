Construction worker drowns in Hope Canal

SHAHEED Alli, 29, a construction worker of ‘B’ Field, Sophia, Georgetown, on Monday, drowned while swimming in the Hope Canal, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to Police Headquarters, Alli, his brother-in-law and an 18-year-old were at his mother’s residence consuming Vasco wine and Turbo drink when they agreed to go swimming around 14:45hrs.

Police said that at about 15:00 hrs, the group went to Hope Canal where they jumped in and a few minutes later, Alli was seen struggling in the water and did not surface.

Checks were made for the victim and his body was discovered on Tuesday morning.

Both men who were swimming with him at the time of the incident are in police custody pending investigations.