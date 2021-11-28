News Archives
Teenager dies after falling from steel structure in Essequibo
DEAD: Amar Dindyal
A SINGLE-mother of Dryshore, Essequibo Coast in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) is in shock over the sudden death of her eldest son, who reportedly fell from the roof of a steel structure on Saturday.

Dead is Amar Dindyal; he was employed as a labourer by a private contractor who was executing extension works at a rice mill at Vilvorden.

The steel structure that the young man fell from

The distraught mother, Priya Dindyal, told this newspaper that her son was scared of heights. This newspaper understands that the teenager was working on the lower flat of the building, but on Saturday, he was asked to climb the steel structure. The contractor is said to be cooperating with the family, and has since offered to help.

The traumatised mother said she received a telephone call at around 15:00hrs, informing her that son fell and sustained injuries to his head and body.

Fifteen minutes later, she reportedly received another telephone call saying that the child had succumbed to his injuries.
The youngster had been working to support his mother and other siblings.

Staff Reporter

