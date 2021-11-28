CAPE students receiving ‘Because We Care’ cash grants

THE Ministry of Education this week commenced the distribution of the $19,000 ‘Because We Care’ cash grants to Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) students in public and private schools.

A total of 582 students are registered to receive the grants across the country; this includes 429 in the public schools offering CAPE, and 153 from the private schools.

The distribution exercise commenced on Tuesday last following the processing, placement and registration of the students; the grants are being uplifted at the individual schools. Like the distribution of the cash grants to other students as well as pupils in the public and private schools, the expenditure is audited live to ensure there is transparency and accountability throughout the process.

The exercise will continue this week at CAPE public schools across the country, while the distribution will commence at private schools in Georgetown on December 01, 2021.

Earlier this year, the government restored the ‘Because We Care’ cash grants to parents of children attending both public and private schools at the nursery, primary and secondary levels. This restoration of the grant has benefitted thousands of families by increasing their disposable income, as well as providing an invaluable education investment to over 12,000 of the nation’s children. The previous administration had cut the funding from the project shortly after taking office, thereby forcing an added burden on their families for close to half a decade.

During her visits to the various regions, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand explained that the grant is not only for educational items, but can also be used to purchase items that serve children, and support them as they continue along their academic journey.

The Education Minister believes that any expenditure in families is a worthwhile investment, as it provides a mutli-pronged approach to development. She added that the investment made in the children represents the government’s commitment to ensuring that the future of Guyana is secure.

She also reminded parents of the government’s promise, as was reaffirmed by President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Friday, that the grant will ultimately increase to $50,000 per child during their first term in office.