Spate of fires a threat to preservation of law, order

–PSC says, calls on authorities to guard against purported efforts to ‘destabilise Guyana’

IN light of a recent spate of fires across Georgetown, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) has urged local authorities to act swiftly to arrest purported efforts to “destabilise Guyana,” as those occurrences are seen as a threat to the maintenance of law and order.

“These fires represent an obvious threat to the maintenance of law and good order,” the PSC related in a statement on Friday.

The commission added: “Most concerning is the fact that these fires are being directed against institutions which form part of the architecture of civility and law and order; firstly, at the Police Headquarters at Brickdam and now, most recently, in the Eve Leary Police Compound.”

In drawing a connection between the fires and the rhetoric of “mischief makers,” the PSC said that it has noted that well-known political spokespersons, who reside in the US, have sought to encourage and publicly promote acts of terrorism in Guyana.

“These calls, notably, have included the deliberate setting of fires to create instability in an attempt to make the country ungovernable. These public calls must be condemned by every rightminded citizen,” the PSC related.

In light of those circumstances, the commission urged local authorities to act swiftly and condignly to guard against this purported threat to the country’s safety and well-being.

“The prosperous future of Guyana, which is anticipated by all of us, requires a stable national environment, free from those who are intent on inciting fear and terror to destabilise our country and bring down the government by criminal means,” the PSC said.