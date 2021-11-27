News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Spate of fires a threat to preservation of law, order
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Fire decimates a section of the building at the GPF’s Eve Leary headquarters
Fire decimates a section of the building at the GPF’s Eve Leary headquarters

–PSC says, calls on authorities to guard against purported efforts to ‘destabilise Guyana’

IN light of a recent spate of fires across Georgetown, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) has urged local authorities to act swiftly to arrest purported efforts to “destabilise Guyana,” as those occurrences are seen as a threat to the maintenance of law and order.

“These fires represent an obvious threat to the maintenance of law and good order,” the PSC related in a statement on Friday.

The commission added: “Most concerning is the fact that these fires are being directed against institutions which form part of the architecture of civility and law and order; firstly, at the Police Headquarters at Brickdam and now, most recently, in the Eve Leary Police Compound.”

In drawing a connection between the fires and the rhetoric of “mischief makers,” the PSC said that it has noted that well-known political spokespersons, who reside in the US, have sought to encourage and publicly promote acts of terrorism in Guyana.

“These calls, notably, have included the deliberate setting of fires to create instability in an attempt to make the country ungovernable. These public calls must be condemned by every rightminded citizen,” the PSC related.

In light of those circumstances, the commission urged local authorities to act swiftly and condignly to guard against this purported threat to the country’s safety and well-being.

“The prosperous future of Guyana, which is anticipated by all of us, requires a stable national environment, free from those who are intent on inciting fear and terror to destabilise our country and bring down the government by criminal means,” the PSC said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.