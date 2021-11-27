News Archives
Four arrested in CANU operation at Success
One of the black bags found with a quantity of cannabis in ziplock bags
CUSTOMS Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) officers acting on information received, on Wednesday conducted an operation at First Street, Success, East Coast Demerara.

A search of the location led to the discovery of a quantity of cannabis in ziplock bags. A search conducted in the house located on the premises unearthed additional ziplock bags containing cannabis.

Four Individuals were arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters, where they are presently assisting with the investigations. The total weight of the cannabis seized is 157.2 grams.

According to CANU, the agency continues to conduct their operations within various communities with the sole intention of dismantling the networks that are engaged in the sale and distribution of narcotics in those areas.

Staff Reporter

