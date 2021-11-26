News Archives
Pregnant women almost half of patients at COVID-19 hospital
Credit to Medscape.
HEALTH Minister Dr Frank Anthony is once again urging pregnant women to take the COVID-19 vaccine as he lamented almost half of the patients currently at the COVID-19 hospital in Liliendaal are pregnant women.

Getting into details during his daily COVID-19 briefing, the Health Minister said 23 of the 63 patients at the COVID-19 Oceanview facility are currently pregnant women. “I want to appeal to pregnant women, if they haven’t been vaccinated, please go and get vaccinated. Because if you get COVID, you will have a milder form of it,” Dr Anthony urged.

The minister recognised there are concerns in the public about the effects of the vaccine on women and rebutted those claims saying the consensus of the international authorities on vaccines and the obstetrician societies is that vaccines harm neither the mother nor child.

Dr Anthony said there are studies already published on this. He clarified that pregnant women can get their vaccines in any trimester. “It is never too late and even after delivery, you can also get vaccinated if you weren’t,” he added.

Even after delivering, Dr Anthony continued, a woman can get vaccinated which would provided added benefits to the child through breastfeeding as the antibodies developed in the mother could pass to the child during breastfeeding.

