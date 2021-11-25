Eureka facilitates free PCR tests for Junior Pan-Am team

EUREKA Medical Laboratories Incorporated (EML) is pleased to be part of history in the making, as Guyana participates in the inaugural Junior Pan American Games to be held in Cali, Colombia, from November 25 to December 5, 2021.

EML’s Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Boyle, did not hesitate to support the 28 young Guyanese in the form of PCR testing, free of cost.

The tests were conducted on Monday, November 22, at the company’s head office in Georgetown.

Boyle sees this gesture as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and was pleased when the Guyana Olympic Association reached out to him, since this demonstrates confidence in the work of the Lab.

Members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) had indicated that in order to participate in these Junior Pan American Games, mandatory PCR tests are needed at latest 72 hours before arrival in Colombia.

Guyana will be competing in the following sport disciplines: Badminton, Boxing, Squash, Table Tennis, Athletics, Weightlifting and Swimming.

Boyle wished the athletes well as they embarked on their journey.

In August this year, EML also provided COVID-19 PCR tests for the team taking part in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

“EML stands committed to continue serving the sporting fraternity and the people of Guyana in any way it can,” the company said in a press release.