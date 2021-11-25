News Archives
E - Papers
59 Hope/Bath Settlement to receive Certificates of Title
Attorney-General, Anil Nandlall addressing the Hope/Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice residents on Wednesday
SOME 59 families from Hope/Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice will receive Certificates of Title for lots they currently occupy and have purchased since 1996.

This assurance was given to the residents following a meeting with Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall and a delegation on Wednesday.

The delegation led by the Attorney-General consisted of representatives from the Ministries of Legal Affairs and Housing, the Sugar Industry Welfare Fund (SILWIF) and Region Five.

The families are/or were former employees of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) who purchased the lots since 1996 but were not issued with titles.

A section of the gathering on Wednesday

Nandlall emphasised that it was a campaign promise of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) to identify these areas across the country that are affected and to ensure that they are regularised and titles issued for the lands.

The minister confirmed that President Ali’s Government is committed to the discharge of this promise. He identified Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara as one of the areas, the initiative was successfully completed and over 50 families have already received their Certificates of Title.

He reminded of a similar initiative launched some three weeks ago at Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo. A different variation of the exercise is being conducted at Cotton Tree, and Number Four and Five villages, West Cost Berbice.

The Attorney-General explained that a Certificate of Title is an instrument of fundamental importance.

“It is that document which conclusively declares you to be the owner of the land to which it relates. No one, not even the State can lawfully take that land away from you without compensation. It is that document that enables you to borrow from the commercial banks; it is that instrument which permits you to transmit that land to your children and future generations,” he said.

The Attorney-General promised that the titles will be ready by May next year, the release noted.

Staff Reporter

