GECOM inches towards hiring key elections staff
GECOM Commissioner, Sase Gunraj
THE Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has seemingly moved a step closer to finalizing what steps it will take in filling the positions of Chief Elections Officer (CEO) and Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO).

In an invited comment, GECOM Commissioner Sase Gunraj told the Guyana Chronicle that during the Commission’s meeting on Tuesday last, a decision was made that from the multiple shortlists previously created by the representatives of the two major political parties on the Commission, those names have now been added into one list.

It is now up to the Chairperson and Commissioners to decide on how to proceed with interviews and hiring. Commissioner Gunraj would not disclose further details but noted that he preferred to await the next steps of the elections body.

In late September, GECOM met to approve the advertising of key positions of the elections commission’s secretariat which were made vacant as a result of the massive shake-up following the plethora of challenges experienced during the 2020 general and regional elections which almost saw the A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) coalition returning to office through strange processes.

A number of charges have since been laid against former top elections officials.

While General and Regional Elections (GRE) are still a number of years away, local government election is currently due.

President Irfaan Ali’s commitment from the time he assumed office has been to ensure the elections body was committed to the democratic process before moving into calling a date for that election.

Staff Reporter

