Ferry being built by India for Guyana taking shape

GARDEN Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), Kolkata, India, last Saturday held a ceremony of laying the keel of the ocean-going passenger cum cargo vessel being built for the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

The vessel, costing US$12.73 million, is being constructed under a grant and line of credit assistance from the Government of India. Government of India offered, in June 2016, a grant of US$8million and LoC of US$10 million for procuring an ocean-going ferry from India.

The ferry is to be used in the North Western region as well as South Western region of Guyana up to the interior town called Kwakwani, Berbice River. It will be used as coastal as well as river service vessel.

According to a release from the Indian High Commission in Georgetown, the agreement for supplying the ocean-going passenger and cargo ferry vessel from India to Guyana in 18 months at a total cost of US$12,733,403 was signed on January 13, 2021 between Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited and the Ministry of Public Works’ Transport and Harbours Department, Guyana.

High Commissioner of India, Dr. K.J. Srinivasa and team facilitated the signing of the agreement expeditiously as it was long pending, since 2016.

A delegation from Ministry of Public Works’ Transport and Harbours Department visited GRSE in Kolkata from November 19 to 21, 2021, the release said.

The keel-laying ceremony of the ocean-going vessel was conducted in the presence of Captain Stephen Thomas, Director-General, Maritime Administration Department of Guyana; Ronalda Edwards-Horatio, Charge d’affaires, High Commission of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana in India; Rear Admiral VK Saxena (Ret’d), Chairman and Managing Director of GRSE, directors of GRSE and other senior officials of GRSE and the Transport and Harbours Department.

The 70m-long vessel with a displacement of 1,700 tonnes is propelled by two diesel engines and twin disc gearboxes to achieve a maximum speed of 15 Knots. The ship has been fully designed by the GRSE design teams and can accommodate 294 passengers (including 14 crew members) along with 14 cars, two trucks, and 14 containers and cargo. The design has been accomplished by the in-house design team of GRSE and incorporates enhanced safety and operational features.

Captain Stephen Thomas, chief guest at the event, expressed satisfaction over the progress of the project. He said that this project is a distinct enterprise for the Government of Guyana designed to provide smart transportation of passengers and cargo. The chief guest added that catering to the needs of Guyanese people the vessel will prove to be an efficient mode of transport for the passengers and cargo movement in Guyana.

This co-operation with India’s leading shipbuilder GRSE, highlights stable and long-term relationship between India and Guyana, the release from the Indian High Commission said.

Highlighting the importance of achieving this major ‘Keel laying’ milestone amidst these challenging times, Rear Admiral VK Saxena, said that the ocean-going passenger cum cargo ferry vessel project provided GRSE with an opportunity to leverage its expertise in design and ship construction and showcase its shipbuilding prowess in the global arena.

“This vessel aims to create a new benchmark in the field of passenger and cargo movement in Guyana. This project is a harbinger for more co-operation between the friendly nations of India and Guyana in the maritime domain in near future,” the Indian High Commissions said.

With its emphasis on export and realigning marketing strategies to match the dynamic global environment, the GRSE is building six patrol crafts for Bangladesh apart from this ship for the Republic of Guyana. In pursuit of indigenisation and self-reliance in shipbuilding, the GRSE is currently executing six shipbuilding projects including three advanced frigates, four survey vessels (large) and eight anti-submarine warfare shallow watercrafts for the Indian Navy and one fast patrol vessel for the Indian Coast Guard.