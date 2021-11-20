Guyana, Tanzania commit to re-energising relations

MINISTER of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Hilton Todd and Non- Resident High Commissioner of Tanzania to Guyana, Dr. Emmanuel Nchimbi, have committed to re-energising relations between the two countries.

On Wednesday, Dr Nchimbi, accompanied by Frank Mhina, Minister Counsellor in the Tanzanian Embassy in Brasilia, paid a courtesy call on Minister Todd at his South Road & Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Georgetown, office.

During his exchange with the High Commissioner, Minister Todd spoke of the several commonalities between Guyana and Tanzania, including the two countries’ shared colonial histories, developmental challenges, and resource dependency, a release said.

In this regard, Minister Todd recognised the need for greater cooperation between the two countries and informed the Tanzanian officials that Guyana is committed to enhancing relations with all its partners in Africa.

The High Commissioner agreed on the importance of re-energising relations between Guyana and Tanzania and to this end, Minister Todd and High Commissioner Nchimbi agreed to continue promoting cooperation and the sharing of experiences in the areas of air services, tourism, oil and gas and culture, among others.

With reference to the diverse nature of Guyana’s population, the minister informed the High Commissioner about the ‘One Guyana Initiative’ initiated by President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, which focuses on equal opportunities and equitable distribution of resources.

In addition, the Foreign Minister underscored the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability in the management of resources. The Foreign Minister also updated the High Commissioner on the legal proceedings before the International Court of Justice with respect to the Guyana /Venezuela border controversy.

The High Commissioner said that he recognises the importance of upholding the principles of international law.

The release also noted that it was agreed that the two sides would continue to work towards the conclusion of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in mutually beneficial areas of cooperation and for reciprocal visits of the Foreign Ministers of Guyana and Tanzania.