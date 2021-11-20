News Archives
All-Guyanese battle on the cards at South American 10k
Several of Guyana's top distance runners will be on show
THE 19th edition of Guyana’s hosting of the South American 10k is shaping up to be an all-local contest tomorrow.
The usually exciting race returns to its usual spot on Carifesta Avenue to conclude in the National Park, unlike 2020 when they competed on the West Coast Demerara.

The race will start at 15:30hrs on Carifesta Avenue close to GTT Earth Station and will proceed along the East Coast Highway and return to finish in the National Park.

Orin Thomas, Vice Chairman of the Local Organising Committee indicated yesterday they are expecting keen rivalry and some fast times, given the hard work done throughout the year by the athletes.

Thomas revealed they are looking in the vicinity of 45 to 50 Guyanese athletes, but there is a slim chance foreigners may arrive to compete.
Last event, the top three spots in the male event went to Winston Missigher, Cleveland Thomas, and the young Sir Kennard Hartog, and it is likely the winner will spring from that trio yet again.

On this occasion, Thomas is hoping he has what it takes to take first place after what he deemed to be a year of hard work which has enthused him that he could potentially run in the 31-minute marker.

The top finishers in the senior male and female categories will secure a winner’s prize of US$1000 with second place claiming US$600 and third US$400 along with trophies. Prizes will also be given in the Junior and Masters divisions.

The National Sports Commission, Banks DIH through its Rainforest and Powerade brands, Star Party Rentals, Guyana Energy, and Benjamin Bakery have supported the event.

Staff Reporter

