West Berbice man to stand trial for raping girl, 10 

A 21-year-old man was on Thursday committed to stand trial at the Berbice High Court for allegedly raping a 10-year-old schoolgirl.

Jason Matteson was committed by Magistrate Peter Hugh at the Blairmont Magistrate’s Court, where a paper committal was being conducted.

On Thursday, Magistrate Hugh ruled that there was sufficient evidence for Matteson to face a judge and jury at the next practical sitting of the Berbice Assizes.

Matteson will have to stand trial for the indictment, which alleges that between November 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019, at Ithaica Village, West Berbice, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child, who is under the age of 16.

However, he will remain out on $50,000 bail.